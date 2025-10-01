Rodrigo eyes upset vs. Sandoval in California bout

HARD-HITTING Jino Rodrigo is set for another tough challenge in the United States as he takes on undefeated American prospect Cain Sandoval in a 10-round lightweight bout on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 (US time) at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California.

Rodrigo is looking to score another upset in his campaign in the US.

The 28-year-old Rodrigo moved to the US last year and fought against highly touted prospect Elvis Rodriguez. He went 10 rounds with Rodriguez but lost by unanimous decision in a war in Miami.

In his second fight on American soil, Rodrigo made quick work of unbeaten up-and-comer Matthew Gonzalez, knocking him out in the first round in Philadelphia.

Rodrigo’s third US bout went the distance, but lost to former amateur world gold medalist Ruslan Abdullaev by unanimous decsion.

His opponent, the 23-year-old Sandoval, is a fast-rising prospect who has been making waves in the lightweight division.

Sandoval already has two Filipino victims under his belt and will be looking to add a third in Rodrigo. Sandoval knocked out Romero Duno last year, forcing him into retirement. He followed that up this year with a fourth-round knockout of Mark Bernaldez.

Sandoval is coming off a second-round knockout of journeyman Jonathan Eniz last June 21, 2025, also in Santa Ynez.

Rodrigo is 13-5-2 with 11 knockouts, while Sandoval is 16-0 with 14 knockouts. / EKA