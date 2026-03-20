Roigt wins big in Liloan Martial Arts Festival

FRENCH fighter Jeremy Roigt earned a first-round submission win over Jomhel Yabo in the main event of the 1st Boss Junaz Martial Arts Festival held on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Sitio Lumanoy Covered Court in Barangay Mulao, Liloan.

Roigt, who fights out of Survival MMA, locked in a rear-naked choke and forced Yabo, making his MMA debut, to tap out just 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the fight. Roigt was in Cebu City for a vacation but decided to stay longer after training with former ONE Championship fighter Roel Rosauro.

Yabo is the nephew of former ONE Championship veteran Jimmy Yabo, who was known for his heavy hands.

In other MMA fights, Jerome Navarro of Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu Top Team stopped Coach Danzle Academy’s (CDA) Kenith Sumalinog in the second round.

The festival also featured Muay Thai action. Michael Rebayos of Redneos Gladiators Iron Muay Thai knocked out Kyle Manatad of Mamba Manatad in the second round, while Jeremy Camota of Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu Top Team also stopped Klaven Reeve Amoro of Coach Danzle Academy.

In kickboxing, Anthony Rey Divinagracia of CDA won in the second round against Team Zapata Yaw-Yan Hurricane, and Junathan Visto of Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu and Vagabond Studio beat James Selle of Angkol Boxing Gym, also in the second round.

The grappling main event saw Reymund Illustrisimo of Philippine Top Team submit Alex Aguilar Mambaquiao Jr. of Saints Warriors with a rear-naked choke at 8 minutes, 21 seconds of the opening round. In another grappling match, Joseph Corporal of Malawian Grapple made Saints Warriors’ JL Lapuz submit with a triangle choke at 4 minutes and 32 seconds.

The festival also included demonstrations of martial arts like pencak silat, capoeira, arnis, and vovinam.

“I’m happy with the turnout. The spectators were entertained—it was their first time seeing contact sports live in their barangay. We hope to host an event in the center of Liloan next time,” said Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., head of Yaw-Yan Ardigma Martial Arts Inc., who helped stage the event with Mulao barangay captain Junaz Azarcon. “I thank all of the fighters who showed up and put on a show for the fans.” / EKA