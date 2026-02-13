Romantic movies to watch on Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day has a way of slowing things down. Whether you’re celebrating with a long-time partner, a situationship you’re still figuring out, friends who double as soulmates, or just yourself and a well-earned night off, there’s something comforting about pressing play on a good romantic film. It’s tradition, therapy and escapism rolled into one.
This curated list suggested by the SunStar Cebu Lifestyle - Creative Marketing team brings together stories that make us believe in love, question timing, laugh at our own romantic missteps, and, occasionally, cry without warning. From quiet British yearning to grand gestures and bittersweet endings, these films remind us that love, in all its forms, is always worth watching.
‘The Notebook’
Few films have defined modern romantic drama like this one. A sweeping tale of enduring love, “The Notebook” is known for its emotional payoff and iconic rain-soaked confession, still undefeated in making viewers believe in soulmates.
‘About Time’
A deceptively simple love story that has romance and time travel, “About Time” is less about changing the past and more about learning to appreciate the present. Tender, funny and quietly devastating, it lingers long after the credits roll.
‘Leap Year’
Set in Ireland, this rom-com plays with chance, tradition and unexpected love. It’s light, charming and perfect for those who enjoy romance with a dose of travel fantasy.
‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005)
Subtle glances, restrained emotions and yearning silences define this adaptation. With its poetic dialogue and slow-burn romance, the film proves that love doesn’t always need grand declarations to feel profound.
‘La La Land’
A love letter to dreams as much as romance, “La La Land” explores what happens when ambition and love don’t move at the same pace. It’s visually stunning, emotionally honest, and unapologetically bittersweet.
‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
A classic rom-com that thrives on chemistry and chaos. This film is playful, quotable and proof that sometimes love starts with the wrong intentions but ends in something genuine.
‘27 Dresses’
For those who believe in slow realizations and best-friend romances, this film hits close to home. It’s about loving others selflessly and finally choosing yourself.
‘Set It Up’
A modern workplace romance that feels refreshingly self-aware. With sharp banter and relatable characters, it reminds us that love can sneak up on us when we’re busy fixing everyone else’s lives.
‘Our Times’
This Taiwanese romantic movie leans heavily on nostalgia, first love and growing pains. “Our Times” captures the sweetness and awkwardness of young romance, reminding viewers of the people who shaped us and the love stories we never quite forget.
‘A Walk to Remember’
Soft, sincere and emotionally heavy, this film explores young love and loss with tenderness. It’s the kind of movie that hurts, but in a way that reminds you why love matters.
Valentine’s Day doesn’t demand perfection, just presence. It’s about laughing at rom-com clichés, crying over impossible timing or simply enjoying a quiet night in. These films offer different ways to feel, reflect and reconnect. Love isn’t always loud or easy, but as these stories show, it’s always worth revisiting especially when shared, or even when experienced alone. S