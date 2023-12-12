Romantic restaurants to spice up your Christmas nights

With the Christmas season nearing, Kupola Maaya becomes a welcoming spot, encouraging couples to savor an intimate dining experience in the delightful holiday atmosphere.

The menu combines modern European dishes with local flavors. If you want a dish that’s both flavorful and satisfying, try their Creamy Beef Salpicado — a tasty nod to Christmas traditions. Or, for a lighter but still delicious choice, go for their Norwegian Salmon with its delicate texture and savory taste that will leave you wanting more.

Enjoy delicious food and drinks at Kupola Maaya from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Stay up later on Friday and Saturday as the restaurant extends its hours until 1 a.m. Kupola Maaya is located on Gen. E. Osmeña St., Cebu City.

Woods Smokehouse