Romantic restaurants to spice up your Christmas nights

Alexandra G. Cardoso, USC Intern / Writer
Christmas is more than just a holiday in the Philippines. It’s a time for love, fun and delicious food. Beyond the warmth of family gatherings, couples seek unique experiences that ignite the holiday spirit and create lasting memories.
Whether you’re looking for a comfy restaurant that gives off a homey vibe or a quiet spot to enjoy quality time with your special someone, Cebu has the perfect options to capture that Christmas warmth during your date. Here are three restaurants you should consider visiting this Christmas season:
Kupola Maaya
With the Christmas season nearing, Kupola Maaya becomes a welcoming spot, encouraging couples to savor an intimate dining experience in the delightful holiday atmosphere.
The menu combines modern European dishes with local flavors. If you want a dish that’s both flavorful and satisfying, try their Creamy Beef Salpicado — a tasty nod to Christmas traditions. Or, for a lighter but still delicious choice, go for their Norwegian Salmon with its delicate texture and savory taste that will leave you wanting more.
Enjoy delicious food and drinks at Kupola Maaya from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Stay up later on Friday and Saturday as the restaurant extends its hours until 1 a.m. Kupola Maaya is located on Gen. E. Osmeña St., Cebu City.
Woods Smokehouse
Experience the genuine feel of a mountain-top restaurant here at Woods Smokehouse. Enjoy the smell of slow-cooked meats while savoring dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
Try its Smoked Bacon and Sour Stewed Grilled Belly. The expertly smoked meats and warmly lit surroundings make for a pleasant atmosphere, turning one’s meal into a tasty celebration of flavors and togetherness. Woods Smokehouse provides an excellent dining experience, perfect for romantic evenings this holiday season.
Woods Smokehouse is open from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight on Tuesday to Sunday. Visit Woods Smokehouse at Brgy. Maaslom, Lower Busay, Cebu City.
Cava
Cava exemplifies the concept of history that has survived, embodying the spirit of Christmas, a season that celebrates the enduring power of tradition and the timeless essence of love. Nestled within a 120-year-old structure that has stood tall amid the changing tides of time, Cava is a testament to the enduring legacy of Cebu’s rich heritage.
Cava’s dishes are carefully prepared to showcase the Spanish’s unique flavors and traditions. Enjoy its Classic Ribeye Steak, grilled to perfection, or the Slow-Cooked Beef Shank, which melts in your mouth.
Cava is open from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight daily. Cava is located on Sanjercas Ville Ext Rd, Cebu City.