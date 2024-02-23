Rondina leads Choco Mucho over Nxled

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans made easy work of Nxled, defeating them in straight sets, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elims on Thursday night, Feb. 24, 2024 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Reigning MVP Sisi Rondina — a native of Compostela, Cebu — showcased her power and skills, coming up with 17 points to lead Choco Mucho’s easy romp.

Mars Alba, filling in for injured playmaker Deanna Wong, produced 18 excellent sets and two points.

Rondina was thankful for Alba’s quick adjustment to the team’s system and emphasized the importance of trust in their efforts.

“We’re thankful for Mars’ entry. She quickly adapted to the system, and hopefully, we can establish a strong connection. She’s a significant help,” said Rondina, who also finished with 10 excellent digs and two receptions.

“We just have to continue trusting the team’s system and do what is instructed of us,” she added.

“For now, I’m thankful for our performance. We dictated the tempo from the first set until the end, although there were times when they caught up. Fortunately, we kept pushing to perform well,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Kat Tolentino and Cherry Nunag added 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Isa Molde contributed eight markers, and Maddie Madayag finished with five points as the Flying Titans dominated their opponents in all aspects of the game.