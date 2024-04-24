Rondina powers Choco Mucho over Flying Titans

CEBUANA volleyball star Sisi Rondina came up huge for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as she led them to a thrilling 25-15, 24-26, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on April 23, 2024 at the Philsports Arena.

Choco Mucho had a tall task in front of them after dropping the second and third sets to trail 2-1. However, the Flying Titans leaned on their veteran experience to rally and pick up the victory in the awesome match that lasted over two hours.

Rondina, the proud daughter of Compostela, led Choco Mucho with 29 points. Royse Tubino, Isa Molde, and Cherry Nunag also had solid contributions to the team’s come-from-behind victory. Rondina came up with 18 excellent receptions, while Tubino delivered 16 markers, and Molde and Nunag tallied 12 and

10 points, respectively.

The win allowed the Flying Titans to bounce back from the stinging loss they suffered at the hands of Creamline and finish the prelims with a 9-2 card. / JNP