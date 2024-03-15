Rondina tows Titans over PLDT in 3 sets

CEBUANA volleyball star Sisi Rondina set the tone early for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as they pounded the PLDT HD Spikers, winning in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference eliminations at the Philsports Arena on March 14, 2024.

PLDT couldn’t stop Rondina from dominating their defense. She finished with 23 points to help the Flying Titans improve to an immaculate 4-0 in this competition, tying the Creamline Cool Smashers at 4-0 at the top of the standings.

“Coming into this match, our mindset was to win. I can’t say that the game was easy because we also respect Cignal. But as long as everything clicked and coach Dante Alinsunurin’s system was there, everything went well,” said Rondina, the pride of Compostela, Cebu.

The former University of Sto. Tomas star didn’t only showcase her scoring prowess but also her defensive skills, finishing with eight excellent receptions and eight digs.

Kat Tolentino scored 11 points; another Cebuana, Isa Molde, added seven, and Maika Ortiz and Mars Alba scored four points each.

From a 16-all count in the first set, Choco Mucho uncorked a decisive 9-2 roll to post the seven-point win. Then, in the next set, the Flying Titans shattered a deadlock at 19 with another strong windup, capped by a Rondina through-the-block hit off an out-of-system play.

The HD Spikers actually threatened at 15-14 in the third, but Rondina soared for another thunderous attack, and the Flying Titans maintained control after the second technical timeout. (JNP)