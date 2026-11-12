Rongcales, Erco FC romp to big wins in Aboitiz Cup

RONGCALES FC and Erco FC turned in impressive performances as the 26th edition of the Aboitiz Cup continued with two days of action last Nov. 7 and 8, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Rongcales FC dominated Don Bosco Magone, 5-0, in the Men’s 38-and-above division on Sunday, Nov. 8, with Ranulfo Colina earning Man of the Match honors.

Erco FC delivered an even more emphatic victory, routing Don Bosco United, 9-1, in the same division. Mark Alexis Buglosa was named Man of the Match.

In the Men’s 50-and-above category, Erco Samareno edged Classic FC, 3-2, with Harold Buot earning Man of the Match recognition. Aicon also claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over KNF Cebu North United, behind the performance of Man of the Match Edgar Gamboa.

The younger divisions also produced several lopsided results.

Paref Springdale overwhelmed Don Bosco, 10-0, in Players 12 Group C on Saturday, Nov. 7, with Jon Snow Tumakay named Man of the Match.

Makati FC edged San Carlos School of Cebu, 1-0, in Players 12 Group B, with Franco Illagan earning the individual honor. Cebu Football Club (CFC) later posted a 4-0 victory over Cebu United in the same division, with Dwayne Aurea taking Man of the Match honors.

Legacy FC blanked the Center of Development (COD) North Hub, 4-0, in Boys 14 Group A, with John Kyle Buli Buli named Man of the Match.

Don Bosco Liloan also scored a 4-0 shutout victory over Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST) in the same category, with Russelito Bucag receiving the individual recognition.

In Boys 14 Group C, Giuseppe FC edged San Carlos School of Cebu, 2-1, with Joseon Mabini earning Man of the Match honors, while Cebu United FC overwhelmed COD South Hub, 8-1, behind the performance of Sed Diaz.

Abellana National School (ANS) also secured a 2-1 victory over Don Bosco in Boys 14 Group B, with Mclerry Estenor earning Man of the Match recognition.

The Men’s 38-and-above division saw more high-scoring encounters on Saturday, with Toledo crushing Giuseppe Dads, 8-2. Nenito Alcano was named Man of the Match. / RBR