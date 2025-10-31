Rongcales Futbollitos-B, Royal United crowned champions

THE 2nd Rongcales Football Cup concluded a weekend of intense action on Oct. 26, 2025, with Rongcales Futbollitos-B and Royal United securing top honors in the Open divisions at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City.

The tournament, which ran from Oct. 25 to 26, saw a massive turnout across various age groups, showcasing the vibrant football talent in Cebu.

Rongcales Futbollitos-B claimed the prestigious Men’s Open title by dominating the Hermanos Football Club (FC), 3-0, in the finals.

Royal United also made a strong championship outing in the Ladies Open, shutting out Cebu Urduja-A with a clean 2-0 victory.

Experience took centerstage in the Masters categories, which likewise brought high drama to the competition.

Fat Boyz survived a high-scoring thriller for the 38 Above crown, outlasting Rongcales Futbollitos-A in a spectacular 6-5 shootout, while Himamat Coffee & Tea bested Huna FC, 3-1, for the 48 Above title.

Youth Division Thrill

The youth divisions saw several tight finishes, with teams clinching titles by just a single goal.

San Roque FC edged out BK FC, 1-0, for the Boys’ 18 championship. Similarly, Paref Springdale-A secured an identical 1-0 win against Abellana National School for the Boys’ 16 title.

The Girls’ 16 championship also saw a nail-biter, as Zapatera Futbollitos defeated Indiana Aerospace University-A, 1-0.

The competition was fierce among the younger age groups as well. Azkals Development Academy (ADA) Cebu narrowly beat Abellana National School-B, 1-0, for the Boys’ Players 14 title.

Cebu United defeated Sports Gen Int’l 3-1 to take the Players 12 trophy, while the Players 10 final went to a shootout, where Guiseppe FC outlasted Don Bosco-A for a dramatic 3-2 finish.

In the Players 8 division, Cebu Football Club (CFC)-A claimed a close 2-1 win over Sta. Ana de San Carlos for the title.

Legacy FC finished as the champion in the Players 6 division, with Sugbu Calidad, CFC Academy and Guiseppe FC taking first, second, and third runner-up honors, respectively. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ