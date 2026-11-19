RONGCALES Futbollitos and Hangak FC made emphatic statements in the men’s divisions of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup after scoring lopsided victories at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex over the weekend.

Rongcales overwhelmed Toledo FC, 11-1, in the Men’s 38-and-Above division on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, with Ronbert Cabigas earning Man of the Match honors.

Hangak FC also produced a dominant performance in the same division on Sunday, blanking Erco Samareno, 9-0, behind the efforts of Marcelo Ouano.

The Men’s 50-and-Above division also saw two convincing victories on Sunday. Erco Samareno trounced Aicon, 8-1, with Harold Buot named Man of the Match, while Classic FC shut out Don Bosco Alumni FC, 5-0, with Oswald Oracion earning the individual distinction.

Don Bosco Alumni bounced back in the Men’s 38-Above division, defeating Don Bosco Magone, 4-0. Glenn Labajo was named Man of the Match.

In the youth divisions, several teams also delivered impressive results.

Don Bosco edged Cebu City Central School, 4-3, in a Players 12 Group C encounter on Saturday, with Cassiel Jyre Nasol earning Man of the Match honors. Don Bosco Liloan also recorded a 6-0 victory over Titans in the same group, with Prince Hendraych Yañez taking the individual award.

Legacy FC opened its campaign in the Players 12 Group A with a 2-1 win over Danao City FC, led by Kirt Silmeros.

In the Boys 14 division, Benthel Asia School of Technology edged Legacy FC, 1-0, in Group A on Saturday, with Amare Clark Cartalaba named Man of the Match.

Cebu FC blanked San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 5-0, in Group C, with Marcus Rama earning the individual honor.

Sunday’s matches saw Don Bosco Liloan defeat Legacy FC, 4-1, in Group A, with Russelito Bucag named Man of the Match.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu also recorded a commanding 8-0 victory over SCSC in Group C, with Blu Travis Llaban taking the individual award.

Abellana National School completed another big win in Group A, routing Center of Development Far South Hub, 8-0, behind Hesekia James Parrenas. / RBR