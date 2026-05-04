Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio file complaint over wedding leak

Actors Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio said they have filed a complaint against individuals who leaked information about their wedding in November.
Alonte said some individuals violated a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) signed prior to the event.
“Hindi talaga namin dapat ilalabas yung wedding kaso may nauna lang,” he said in a guest appearance on Think Talk Tea.
He added that a worker involved in the fireworks display allegedly recorded and uploaded a video of the wedding on TikTok, leading to its public release.
The couple said they are currently focusing on their family, including their two-month-old daughter. / TRC S