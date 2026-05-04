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Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio file complaint over wedding leak

Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio file complaint over wedding leak
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Actors Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio said they have filed a complaint against individuals who leaked information about their wedding in November.

Alonte said some individuals violated a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) signed prior to the event.

“Hindi talaga namin dapat ilalabas yung wedding kaso may nauna lang,” he said in a guest appearance on Think Talk Tea.

He added that a worker involved in the fireworks display allegedly recorded and uploaded a video of the wedding on TikTok, leading to its public release.

The couple said they are currently focusing on their family, including their two-month-old daughter. / TRC S

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