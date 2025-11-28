Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio officially married

CELEBRITY couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio are officially married.
The couple shared photos from their wedding on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with Ronnie writing, “Zup! Mrs. Alonte.”
Known as LoiNie, the couple celebrated their ninth anniversary together on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Andalio penned a long and heartfelt message on their wedding.
"Mas lalo naming nararamdaman kung gaano kami ka-blessed. Hindi namin maipaliwanag kung gaano kasaya ang puso namin ngayon at gusto naming iparamdam sa inyo kung gaano namin kayo pinahahalagahan."
Andalio also thanked their families and friends who supported them.
"Sa pamilya at kaibigan namin, salamat sa lahat. Salamat sa pag-suporta sa bawat desisyon namin at sa pagmamahal ninyo. Ang saya ng puso namin dahil kasama namin kayo sa espesyal na araw na ito," she wrote.
Best wishes, LoiNie!
(SunStar Cebu)