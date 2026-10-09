Rooftop solar expands in Cebu

CEBU-BASED property developer Oakridge Realty Development Corp. (ORDC) is expanding its use of solar power in Mandaue City, a move that could help reduce electricity costs and exposure to power price volatility as businesses seek more reliable and sustainable energy sources.

ORDC has partnered with First Gen Corp. to install rooftop solar facilities with a combined capacity of 1.053 megawatts-peak (MWp) at its Mantlewood Town Center and Oakridge Business Park.

Under the agreement signed on Sept. 23, 2026, First Gen will install a 648-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar facility at Mantlewood Town Center and a 405-kWp facility at Oakridge Business Park.

The projects extend the developer’s use of renewable energy as commercial property operators face pressure to manage operating expenses, particularly electricity costs, while reducing their carbon footprint.

On-site solar generation can help commercial establishments offset part of their electricity requirements and lessen their exposure to fluctuations in grid power prices. Actual savings, however, will depend on generation output, electricity consumption and project costs.

“Our transition to renewable energy at Oakridge Business Park was an important step in reducing the environmental impact of our operations. The addition of on-site solar allows us to take this commitment further and extending it to Mantlewood Town Center is part of how we want to develop our properties moving forward,” ORDC president Anne Liu said.

Mantlewood Town Center, a master-planned community spanning about 40,000 square meters, opened its first phase on July 30. The development includes Robinsons Supermarket, Clinica Prime and other retail and dining establishments.

ORDC said its flagship Oakridge Business Park is the first mixed-use property in Cebu to be fully powered by renewable energy through its partnership with First Gen.

The developer has also adopted energy audits and remote energy monitoring systems to improve electricity use and identify potential cost savings.

First Gen Energy Solutions vice president Mark Malabanan said on-site solar facilities could strengthen the developer’s energy resilience and help manage power cost volatility.

The partnership comes as businesses in Cebu continue to explore alternative energy arrangements to manage electricity expenses and support sustainability initiatives.

ORDC is the property development arm of Cebu-based LH Paragon Group, whose businesses include fashion retail, healthcare, wood distribution and food retailing.

First Gen has 1,700 megawatts of generating capacity from 31 hydro, geothermal, solar and wind facilities nationwide. / KOC