Rookie drug pusher nabbed in Bohol buy-bust

A rookie drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, at around 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was jointly conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, Drug Enforcement Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office and Tagbilaran City Police Station, which resulted in the arrest of Joebert Estoque, 44, an employee of a resort in Bohol.

Seized from Estoque were 55 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P374,000, a cellphone and a motorcycle.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA 7 information officer, said that they built up a case against the suspect for a week before to the buy-bust after learning about his illicit drug activity through a confidant.

Alcantara said that even through Barangay San Isidro has been declared drug cleared, they will continue monitoring the area. (AYB, TPT)