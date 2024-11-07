Cebu

Rookie drug pusher nabbed in buy-bust in Cebu City barangay

AN ALLEGED rookie drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Talamban Police Station at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in Sitio Binaliw 1, Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Villamor, a 27-year-old resident of the area.

Taken from him were two large packs of suspected shabu weighing 100 grams and estimated to be worth P680,000, a cellphone and a motorcycle.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they launched a case buildup against Villamor for two weeks after receiving information that he could sell up to 100 grams of shabu every week.

Barangay Binaliw was declared drug-cleared on April 13, 2023.

Alcantara emphasized that Villamor's arrest has no bearing on the barangay's drug-cleared status because his name has not previously been associated with illegal substances.

"Ang claim pud daw sa suspect kay bag-o ra gyud sya nagsugod, wala pud syay mga prior record," Alcantara said.

(The suspect claimed he had only recently started (the drug trade) and had no past record). (AYB, TPT)

