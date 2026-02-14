Rooted in resilience: Empowering societies to protect our waters

In many of these river systems, forests that once absorbed rainfall and slowed runoff have been replaced by settlements, roads and quarrying activities. Rivers have become narrower and silted, reducing their capacity to carry floodwaters safely to the sea. As climate change intensifies rainfall patterns, these altered landscapes can no longer function as natural buffers, turning heavy rain events into large-scale disasters.

Typhoon Tino therefore underscored a crucial reality: flooding in Metro Cebu is not only a drainage or river management issue — it is a watershed issue.

The Metro Cebu Green Belt concept

The proposed Metro Cebu Green Belt is a strategic conservation zone that encompasses key watersheds from Cotcot, Cansaga and Butuanon in the north to Mananga in the south. It is designed to protect and rehabilitate upland forests, river corridors and associated ecosystems that are essential for water regulation, biodiversity, and disaster risk reduction. (See Figure 2 – The Metro Cebu Green Belt)

Rather than isolating individual rivers or municipalities, the Green Belt adopts a ridge-to-reef approach, recognizing that ecosystems are interconnected. What happens in the uplands affects rivers; what happens in rivers affects coastal waters and fisheries. By managing these systems as a whole, the Green Belt seeks to restore ecological balance while supporting human communities.

Reconnecting nature’s protective systems

At the heart of the Green Belt strategy is the restoration of natural “sponge” areas — forests, wetlands and riparian zones that absorb rainfall, slow surface runoff and reduce peak flood flows. Healthy forests increase soil infiltration, stabilize slopes and minimize erosion, while vegetated riverbanks help prevent siltation and channel constriction.

By reconnecting forests, rivers, and coastal ecosystems, the Green Belt also enhances biodiversity. Native tree species, wildlife corridors and rehabilitated river systems allow flora and fauna to recover, strengthening ecosystem services such as pollination, water purification, and carbon sequestration.

These ecological benefits directly translate into human benefits: reduced flooding, cleaner water, cooler microclimates and more resilient food systems — particularly for coastal and river-dependent communities.

Greening upland communities

An essential component of the Metro Cebu Green Belt is the inclusion and empowerment of upland communities. Many of the areas within proposed watershed zones are home to farmers, indigenous peoples, and informal settlers who depend on the land for survival.

The Green Belt strategy promotes community-based forest management, agroforestry and sustainable livelihoods that allow residents to become stewards rather than victims of conservation policies. Fruit trees, bamboo and mixed cropping systems can provide income while restoring forest cover. Ecotourism, watershed protection fees and payment for ecosystem services can further incentivize long-term stewardship. To reduce open farming and slash-and-burn (Kaingin) practices, an initial livelihood intervention program might be to encourage the establishment and operations of Green Houses in the upland areas. These are compact, high-production of high-value crops with drip-irrigation and drip-fertilizers to conserve resources.

By aligning environmental protection with social equity, the Green Belt ensures that conservation does not come at the cost of human dignity — but instead becomes a pathway to shared resilience.

Climate resilience and disaster risk reduction

As climate risks intensify, the Green Belt serves as a critical layer of disaster risk reduction for Metro Cebu. Unlike purely engineered infrastructure, nature-based solutions adapt and strengthen over time. Forests grow denser, soils improve and ecosystems become more resilient when properly managed.

The Green Belt complements flood control structures, early warning systems and urban planning reforms by addressing the root causes of flooding upstream. It reduces sediment loads that damage dams and drainage systems, lowers flood peaks during extreme rainfall and provides buffer zones that absorb climate shocks.

In doing so, it shifts Metro Cebu from a reactive posture—constantly rebuilding after disasters—to a preventive and adaptive model of development.

A shared responsibility, a shared future

The devastation of typhoon Tino must not fade into memory without action. The Metro Cebu Green Belt offers a unifying vision — one that transcends political boundaries and short-term interests. Protecting watersheds is not only an environmental imperative; it is a moral and economic one, safeguarding lives, livelihoods and future generations.

Implementing the Green Belt will require collaboration among national agencies, local government units, civil society, the private sector and communities themselves. But the cost of inaction is far greater. As Cebu continues to urbanize and climate impacts worsen, restoring nature’s defenses may be our strongest line of protection.

The choice before us is clear: continue building against nature, or begin rebuilding with it. The Metro Cebu Green Belt invites us to choose resilience, sustainability and hope. (Joseph Michael P. Espina / FPIEP, FUAP Movement for a Livable Cebu)