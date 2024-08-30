Tell it to SunStar: Rooting out those corrupted by Duterte’s war on drugs

I DO not believe the entire Philippine National Police (PNP) is the largest crime organization in the country.

But there are a few thousands of corrupt police officers judging by the numbers of cases the Department of Justice (DOJ) and PNP Internal Affairs Service are investigating and prosecuting in courts. The DOJ and PNP have the public records about this. Ask them. There’s also the continuing concern about police officers and Awol (absent without official leave) arrested in law enforcement operations. Plus hazing in the PNP Academy.

The point of the Quadcom hearings is to find out how the Duterte War on Drugs was able to manipulate the criminal justice system and corrupt some of our officials and law enforcers.

We are helping the PNP clean house and identify the corrupt elements who did the Duterte War on Drugs’ illegal and inhuman policies about tokhang, Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator, human trafficking and drug trafficking.

The Quadcom hearing is a Congressional investigation that will result in criminal charges, administrative dismissals and convictions.

We are doing this methodically so that the charges will stand in court.

We will not let any Duterte-style system of cult corruption take hold again.