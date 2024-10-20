Rosé teaches Bruno Mars Korean drinking game

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently taught Filipino American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars a Korean drinking game. The moment followed the release of their new collaboration, “APT,” which dropped on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

In Instagram stories posted by both artists, Rosé showed Mars how to play the “Apartment Game,” a popular Korean drinking game.

“The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game,” Rosé shared.

“So much fun! Remember when you tried to kiss me? That was weird. Other than that, sick pic!” Mars replied, adding a playful twist to the exchange.

He later posted, “Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like, ‘Woah Rosie! What part of the game is this?’ She was like, ‘I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!’ Shaken, I replied, ‘Stop Rosie, I’m scared!’” / HBL S