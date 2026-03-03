Rosé wins at the BRIT Awards

BLACKPINK’s Rosé became the first K-pop artist to win at the BRIT Awards.

On February 28, 2026, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, Rosé took home Best International Song for "APT," her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

She accepted the award in an asymmetrical black gown and thanked her BLACKPINK bandmates and team.

“I would like to give a shoutout to BLACKPINK,” she said. “Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, I love you guys so much. Thank you for always inspiring me. Teddy poppa, I love you so much. Thank you so much, this means so much.” (Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern)