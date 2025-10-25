Cebu

RoS aims to ride momentum vs Titan

BIG BEAU. The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters count on big man Beau Belga to give them the needed muscle against Titan Ultra in the PBA Philippine Cup game on Sunday. / Photo from PBA Images
THE Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will try for a back-to-back win as they face a struggling Titan Ultra squad on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Elasto Painters enter the 5:15 p.m. matchup riding high from a strong 110-100 win over Blackwater last Friday, and they now aim to improve to 3-1 and move closer to the top of the team standings.

Meanwhile, the Giant Risers are desperate to halt their three-game skid, which has dragged them down to a 1-3 record early in the conference.

All signs point to another solid outing for coach Yeng Guiao and his squad, especially after their disciplined showing against Blackwater — a stark turnaround from their 93-111 loss to San Miguel Beer last October 19.

“I consider it as a sign of our maturity,” said Guiao following the victory over Blackwater, where Rain or Shine focused on attacking the rim and taking more high-percentage shots.

On the other hand, Titan Ultra continues to battle inconsistencies on both ends of the floor. The team managed just 25-of-82 shooting in their recent loss to Tropang 5G, while allowing their opponents to hit 49-of-92 from the field and dominate the boards, 59-44.

Calvin Abueva is expected to play a crucial role for Titan as they try to bounce back, while Rain or Shine may once again be without Caelan Tiongson, who remains doubtful due to a lingering hamstring injury.

With Guiao emphasizing teamwork and composure, the Elasto Painters are poised to make another strong push for back-to-back wins — and continue their steady climb in the Philippine Cup standings. / RSC

