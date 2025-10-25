RoS aims to ride momentum vs Titan

THE Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will try for a back-to-back win as they face a struggling Titan Ultra squad on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Elasto Painters enter the 5:15 p.m. matchup riding high from a strong 110-100 win over Blackwater last Friday, and they now aim to improve to 3-1 and move closer to the top of the team standings.

Meanwhile, the Giant Risers are desperate to halt their three-game skid, which has dragged them down to a 1-3 record early in the conference.

All signs point to another solid outing for coach Yeng Guiao and his squad, especially after their disciplined showing against Blackwater — a stark turnaround from their 93-111 loss to San Miguel Beer last October 19.

“I consider it as a sign of our maturity,” said Guiao following the victory over Blackwater, where Rain or Shine focused on attacking the rim and taking more high-percentage shots.

On the other hand, Titan Ultra continues to battle inconsistencies on both ends of the floor. The team managed just 25-of-82 shooting in their recent loss to Tropang 5G, while allowing their opponents to hit 49-of-92 from the field and dominate the boards, 59-44.

Calvin Abueva is expected to play a crucial role for Titan as they try to bounce back, while Rain or Shine may once again be without Caelan Tiongson, who remains doubtful due to a lingering hamstring injury.

With Guiao emphasizing teamwork and composure, the Elasto Painters are poised to make another strong push for back-to-back wins — and continue their steady climb in the Philippine Cup standings. / RSC