ROS eyes 2-0 lead vs Brgy. Ginebra

“SINO ba naman kami (Who are we, anyway)?”

Coach Yeng Guiao asked the question rhetorically. On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Rain or Shine (ROS) answered it with a revolution.

Before 10,000 roaring witnesses at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, the Elasto Painters didn’t just upset Barangay Ginebra. They outfought a team with Tim Cone, the GOAT coach; Justin Brownlee, the GOAT import; and half of the Gilas national team, winning 115-111 to steal Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

Now comes the harder question: Can they do it twice?

Jaylen Johnson and Co. carry the momentum, the vibes, and a locker room full of belief into Game 2 on Friday, 5:15 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The mission: a commanding 2-0 lead.

For Ginebra, Game 2 is about pride and adjustments. For ROS, it’s about proof. Proof that Game 1 wasn’t just a lucky break. Proof that belief, when weaponized, beats pedigree.

Down by five with four minutes left Wednesday, the E-Painters refused to die. At the buzzer, they were hugging each other — celebrating a win that felt like more than just one game. It felt like validation.

But the odds, to many, haven’t shifted.

And why would they? Cone doesn’t lose the same way twice. Brownlee doesn’t go quiet in back-to-back games. Scottie Thompson doesn’t watch a 1-0 hole become a 2-0 grave without a fight. And RJ Abarrientos isn’t going to let his Best Player of the Conference chase slip in May.

Caelan Tiongson and Luis Villegas remain doubtful for ROS. No matter. Guiao’s crew will fight, come hell or high water.

“Sino ba naman kami?” It was never meant to be answered. It’s a call — for the E-Painters to show up and battle.

It might just be their battle cry for the entire series.

“Let’s see how far we can go,” Guiao said.

After Game 1, the league already saw a glimpse of how far they can reach. On Friday, each one will find out if Ginebra can stop them from going even further.

Meanwhile, the TNT Tropang 5G are looking to follow up their 94-89 win in the opener of its own best-of-seven duel against Meralco last Wednesday.

For their part, the Bolts are truly hard-pressed to equalize, or else be put in a deep 0-2 hole they may never be able to get out of.

From a tactical standpoint, Meralco’s real problem is how to at least stifle TNT’s main combination of Bol Manute Bol, Calvin Oftana, Rey Nambatac, Roger Pogoy and Jordan Heading — a lineup that TNT now has at its disposal after Pogoy and Heading have fully recovered from injuries.

After missing eight games in the elims, Pogoy was truly in playoffs mode in Game 1 with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Oftana tallied 14 and 11. Heading also put his past struggles behind him by coming off the bench to score 16 points.

It was Bol, however, who hogged a major share of the limelight, churning out 37 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks that more than made up for his 5-of-13 free-throw shooting. / PBA.PH