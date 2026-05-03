ROS eyes to muffle Ginebra’s never-say-die roar

THE Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are looking to regain their footing and return to the win column following a heartbreaking loss to the NLEX Road Warriors.

The Elasto Painters saw their momentum fade after the Road Warriors erased a commanding 14-point lead, handing them only their second defeat in 10 games

this conference.

However, Rain or Shine’s path to redemption won’t be easy as they are set to collide with the crowd favorites, Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The high-stakes showdown is scheduled for the 7:30 p.m. main event.

Rain or Shine will lean heavily on the explosive play of import Jaylen Johnson, along with a reliable local core featuring Gian Mamuyac, Jhonard Clarito, Adrian Nocum, Beau Belga, and the rising Luis Villegas.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings will counter with the legendary Justin Brownlee, supported by a star-studded cast including RJ Abarrientos, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt.

In the 5:30 p.m. curtain-raiser, the Meralco Bolts look to solidify their quarterfinals positioning as they take on Blackwater Bossing, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. / RSC