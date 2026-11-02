ROS out to bounce back

IMPOSING its will from the start against a tough opponent is what Rain or Shine (ROS) plans to do against Converge on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, when they clash anew in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals at the Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite.

After surviving another spirited comeback by the Elasto Painters to secure a 130-125 win last Friday, the FiberXers tied the best-of-five series at 1-1 and may have gained enough momentum to seize the

upper hand.

Not if Rain or Shine can finally shake off the sluggish starts that saw the team trail by 21 and 15 points in the first two games of the series.

“We have to keep ourselves in the game and not try to dig ourselves out of a hole every time,” coach Yeng Guiao stressed after his team failed to follow up its 124-120 win in the opener.

“You need to control the game just by being able to establish yourself throughout and not try to come from behind,” Guiao added. “That drains you, takes a lot of energy.”

That was evident in the last 3:15 of Game 2 after the Elasto Painters pulled even at 120.

Adrian Nocum, who fueled the rally with 22 points and a career- and franchise-high 18 assists, committed three of his four turnovers in that stretch, helping Converge pull away after trailing 123-124 count.

Guiao was quick to shrug off the frustration, drawing optimism from the belief that he and his staff had already devised ways to counter “a very talented and big team” like Converge.

“We still have a really good outlook on the series. We have some ideas on how we will make some adjustments already and, overall, I think this is where this series is expected to be anyway,” Guiao said.

“This series is far from being decided. There are three games left, it’s now become a best-of-three. But the good thing is, we’re in it and we have a good chance of pulling through.”

Rain or Shine coming out stronger in Game 3 is exactly what Converge coach Dennis Pineda expects.

“Kuya Yeng will surely bounce back from that,” Pineda said after admitting that the breaks went his FiberXers’ way in Game 2.

“He will come after me. We just need to prepare for it,” he added. “We need to prepare more and expect Rain or Shine’s comeback. That’s where I will have my boys ready.” / PBA.PH