ROS seeks win no. 7

RAIN or Shine (ROS) aims to keep climbing, while Terrafirma looks to snap out of a slump, reset and start another run as they face off on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The stakes are high as the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup nears the midpoint of the elimination round.

The Elasto Painters enter the 7:30 p.m. tiff red-hot, looking to extend their streak and tighten their grip on a playoff berth — with a twice-to-beat quarterfinal incentive in sight.

Terrafirma, on the other hand, is in a tailspin, having dropped three straight games after a rousing 3-0 conference start.

Losses to Phoenix (105-133), Magnolia (70-85) and TNT (89-101) have dropped the Dyip to joint sixth place with the Fuel Masters at 3-3.

The questions now are: Can the Dyip reignite the fire from their hot start and crack a ROS defense that bends but doesn’t break? Will ROS’ depth wear down a Terrafirma rotation still searching for consistency?

At the center of it all is the import matchup. On one side is Jaylen Johnson, who is in rhythm with the ROS locals. On the other is Mubashar Ali, who has been putting up numbers but clearly needs more support.

As always, ROS coach Yeng Guiao won’t take any team for granted.

“We don’t want to underestimate them. They’re very dangerous. We want to come in mentally prepared,” said Guiao.

The Elasto Painters are expected to stay locked in from the opening tip, with Guiao going deep into his bench to keep fresh legs on the floor and prepare for the battles ahead.

The biggest question: Is Terrafirma ready for 48 minutes of ROS’ relentless style of play?

Over at the Ynares Center in Anitpolo, Converge also tries to snap out of a five-game slide when it battles Titan Ultra. / PBA.PH