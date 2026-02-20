Rosales addresses alleged snub of Chiu

Jericho Rosales has addressed the alleged snub involving Kim Chiu during the promotion of their film “The Loved One” on It’s Showtime.

The issue arose when viewers noticed that Jericho did not beso Kim, even though he greeted other co-hosts that way. Some also took note of his brief response of “wala lang” when Kim asked what audiences could expect from his reunion movie with Anne Curtis.

“I don’t really know what happened there. She is the first one I greeted, she said ‘hi’ to me. I don’t know what happened at may ganung balita,” Jericho explained.

He revealed that he personally reached out to Kim following the circulating issue.

“I said, ‘Hi Kim, what’s happening? Why is this happening? I don’t know, but are you okay?’ I asked her. ‘Is there something that made you feel uncomfortable?’”

“She replied to me and said wala naman. All is well, and she said ‘congrats sa movie.’ I have to check on her. I have no idea,” Jericho told ABS-CBN News. / TRC