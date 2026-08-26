Rose feels Cebu love

DERRICK Rose has played in some of the biggest basketball arenas in the world, but the former NBA Most Valuable Player felt a different kind of energy when he finally made his way to Cebu.

The warm welcome he received from Cebuano basketball fans left an impression on Rose, who spent Tuesday evening, Aug. 25, 2026, meeting ArenaPlus VIPs and experiencing the hospitality of the Queen City of the South.

Rose was the special guest at the Champion’s Circle Appreciation Dinner of ArenaPlus at the Kasadya Buffet Buko Bar at Shangri-La Mactan, where he interacted with VIP players, key opinion leaders, and members of the media.

More than the glitz and glamour of the event, it was the reception from the Cebuanos that made the evening memorable for the 2011 NBA MVP.

Known worldwide for his explosive style of play and inspirational comeback story, Rose has built a massive following in the Philippines. His first visit to Cebu gave him the chance to meet fans from a different part of the country who share the same passion for basketball.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar responded by giving his Cebuano fans plenty of time and attention during the event, posing for photos and interacting with guests throughout the evening.

Rose’s presence generated excitement among the ArenaPlus VIPs, but the feeling was mutual as the basketball icon got a firsthand taste of the warm Cebuano welcome.

The Champion’s Circle Appreciation Dinner brought together ArenaPlus’ most valued players for an exclusive evening with Rose, with cultural performances, raffle draws, and photo opportunities forming part of the program.

For ArenaPlus head Ethan William, bringing Rose to Cebu was an opportunity not only to reward the brand’s loyal players but also to bring them closer to a basketball personality who has inspired fans around the world.

“So we’re bringing you closer to Derrick Rose — not just as an NBA legend, but someone whose story has inspired basketball fans everywhere,” William said in a pre-recorded message.

William also thanked the company’s VIPs for their continued trust and support, saying the VIP Nights program was created to recognize and reward ArenaPlus’ most valued players through exclusive experiences.

The Cebu gathering was another chapter in Rose’s connection with Filipino basketball fans.

Despite playing thousands of miles away during his NBA career, Rose has remained a popular figure among Filipino fans, particularly for his remarkable journey from becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history to overcoming major injuries and continuing his career.

His visit to Cebu allowed him to see firsthand the passion of basketball fans in the Queen City of the South.

And for the Cebuanos who finally got the opportunity to meet the NBA legend, the feeling was just as special.

Beyond the appreciation dinner, ArenaPlus also reaffirmed its commitment to improving the player experience, including faster loading and bet processing, a smoother interface and strengthened responsible gaming tools.

The company said its VIP Nights program is designed to bring loyal players closer to the sports, personalities, and moments they value most.

ArenaPlus is a Pagcor-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines offering sports betting and streaming experiences. Launched in 2023, it features local and international sports and has partnerships involving major leagues such as the NBA, PBA, and PVL. / JBM