Rose Pharmacy, one of the country's leading pharmacy retailers, has reached a major milestone with the opening of its 500th store at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on November 20, 2026, marking another step in the company's expansion in Visayas and Mindanao and reinforcing its position in the Philippine healthcare retail sector.

The opening also highlights Cebu's role as the birthplace of one of the country's most enduring retail success stories. Founded by the Lim family in Cebu City in 1952, Rose Pharmacy grew from a single pharmacy into a nationwide network serving millions of Filipinos. The company entered a new phase of growth in 2020 when Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. acquired it, strengthening its platform for continued expansion across the VisMin region.

"The opening of our 500th branch marks a defining moment in Rose Pharmacy's journey. From a single neighborhood pharmacy in Cebu, we have grown into one of the largest regional drugstore chains in the Visayas and Mindanao, made possible by the trust of the communities we serve," said Michael So, General Manager of Rose Pharmacy.