Rose Pharmacy, one of the country's leading pharmacy retailers, has reached a major milestone with the opening of its 500th store at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on November 20, 2026, marking another step in the company's expansion in Visayas and Mindanao and reinforcing its position in the Philippine healthcare retail sector.
The opening also highlights Cebu's role as the birthplace of one of the country's most enduring retail success stories. Founded by the Lim family in Cebu City in 1952, Rose Pharmacy grew from a single pharmacy into a nationwide network serving millions of Filipinos. The company entered a new phase of growth in 2020 when Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. acquired it, strengthening its platform for continued expansion across the VisMin region.
"The opening of our 500th branch marks a defining moment in Rose Pharmacy's journey. From a single neighborhood pharmacy in Cebu, we have grown into one of the largest regional drugstore chains in the Visayas and Mindanao, made possible by the trust of the communities we serve," said Michael So, General Manager of Rose Pharmacy.
Over the years, Rose Pharmacy has expanded beyond its traditional pharmacy roots by offering its Rose Pharmacy Generics line, which provides affordable healthcare alternatives for Filipino consumers, while broadening its wellness, personal care, and beauty offerings through an expanded portfolio of private-label brands such as Mannings Guardian.
"Reaching 500 stores reflects the strength of the Rose Pharmacy brand and the growing demand for accessible healthcare," said Mariel L. Crisostomo, Group General Manager for the Drugstore Segment of Robinsons Retail. "Together with Robinsons Retail's scale and capabilities, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and serve more Filipino communities."
The company said the milestone store opening serves as both a celebration of its heritage and a platform for further growth. As consumer demand for healthcare and wellness products continues to rise, Rose Pharmacy remains focused on expanding its reach, enhancing the customer experience, and strengthening its position as a trusted healthcare retailer.
For Robinsons Retail, the milestone highlights the strategic role of healthcare retail within its diversified portfolio.
"Healthcare remains one of the most resilient consumer sectors, and Rose Pharmacy's 500-store milestone underscores the strength of its business and growth potential," said Stanley C. Co, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robinsons Retail. "We will continue investing in healthcare retail to improve access while creating long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."
With 500 stores now in operation, the company enters its next phase of growth, backed by its regional heritage, expanding regional footprint, and continued investments in healthcare, wellness, and beauty retail. (Sponsored Content)