Rosell files raps vs Garcia, others for ‘unlawful’ arrest, ‘child abuse’

FORMER Cebu City administrator Collin Rosell filed multiple complaints, including child abuse, against Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and other officials before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, following his “unlawful arrest” two weeks ago.

Other respondents were Acting City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Antonietto Cañete and John Does, Police Station 3 Chief Maj. John Lynbert Castigador Yango and station personnel and City Legal Office (CLO) head Santiago Ortiz Jr.

The complaint includes arbitrary detention, unlawful arrest, tumultuous disturbance, physical injuries, grave threats, grave coercion, malicious mischief, violation of the New Philippine Passport Act, violation of Access Device Regulation Act of 1998, violation of Section 10 of the Anti-Child Abuse Act, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and grave abuse of authority.

Rosell prayed for damages and the issuance of a preventive suspension order against the said officials.

On Nov. 8, CCPO personnel led by Cañete arrested Rosell over a complaint of usurpation of authority and resisting arrest inside the office of former mayor Michael Rama at City Hall and detained him at Police Station 3 overnight, until he posted bail the following day, Nov. 9.

Complaint

During a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 20, Rosell explained why his complaint included the violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Act. He said the confiscation of his personal belongings during the alleged illegal arrest disrupted his ability to earn a livelihood.

Rosell said the confiscated items included his credit cards, smartphone, laptop and other devices, along with identification cards, documents, and his passport, which were crucial for his work.

After his release, Rosell said he demanded the return of his belongings from the CCPO. However, he was informed that the items were at City Hall. He was later told they could not be released due to unspecified reasons.

When Rosell was arrested, the incumbent administration padlocked Rama’s office, but gadgets believed to belong to Rosell that were left inside could be seen at the glass door.

Rosell said he has three children to support and is also supporting his brother’s six children who are under his care. He said the incident has affected his ability to earn a livelihood.

He also questioned the legality of his arrest, as there was no warrant issued against him, and insisted that he did not commit any crime.

During his detention, Rosell said authorities were unable to explain to him or his counsel the nature of his arrest or whether a complaint had been filed before the prosecutor’s office following the warrantless arrest. This prompted Rosell’s camp to post bail on the ground that it was within his right to freedom in the absence of a formal complaint.

Rosell was fined P30,000 for usurpation of authority and P3,000 for resistance and disobedience.

Rosell alleged that the delayed filing of the case, particularly by the arresting officer, identified as Cañete, was a deliberate act, leading him to conclude there was “arbitrary detention,” as he pointed out that prosecutors were available on the day of his arrest.

Dismissal

Meanwhile, Rosell and lawyer Mikel Rama, son of former mayor Rama, reiterated on Wednesday that the dismissal and disqualification order from the Ombudsman against the elder Rama has not yet been served.

Rosell explained that the elder Rama is still the local chief executive of Cebu City, as the documents regarding the decision directly from the Ombudsman have not yet been received by their camp.

Both lawyers also questioned the legitimacy of Garcia’s accession through a memorandum order from Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 Director Leocadio Trovela.

Mikel Rama said that documents, such as the proof of service of the dismissal order and the authorization from the DILG to implement the order, are crucial components for the proper execution of the Ombudsman’s directive.

He explained that they have been sending letters to DILG 7 and its central office and the Ombudsman-Visayas and its central office to provide these documents, but these have not yet been given to them.

Upon verification, it was found that the Ombudsman order was served on Oct. 5, 2024, which raised concerns.

Mikel stressed that no Ombudsman representative or sheriff went to his father’s residence at Espina Compound on B. Rodriguez St. to serve the order.

The alleged serving of the order was led by the CLO with CCPO personnel led by Cañete after the Human Resource Development Office and the Office of the Acting Mayor reportedly received the order at City Hall on the same day.

Mikel explained that previous communications regarding the nepotism charges of his father were mailed directly to the Espina Compound, which made him doubt where the dismissal order came from.

In the latest statement of the DILG Central Office, Mikel said it was the Public Information Office and not Secretary Jonvic Remulla that released the statement clarifying the matter of whether the agency received the order from the Ombudsman to implement Rama’s dismissal.

Mikel said the DILG replied to their communication that it was “not privy” to the implementation.

Rosell said that based on the memorandum from Trovela’s office, it tasked him to verify whether the Ombudsman order had been served and to confirm if a permanent vacancy existed.

Trovela then ordered the accession and immediate oath-taking of Garcia as the full-fledged mayor, he said. Rosell questioned the legitimacy of this directive.

Moreover, both lawyers maintained that the elder Rama has not yet been dismissed and is still the elected mayor of Cebu City.

Mikel said his father will return to City Hall on an unspecified date in the future.