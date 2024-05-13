Rosell ‘had a hand’ in Rama’s ‘downfall’

CEBU City Administrator Collin Rosell played a big role in the “downfall” of Mayor Michael Rama, according to City Councilor Pastor Alcover.

Rosell, Rama and six other city officials have been preventively suspended for six months by the Ombudsman over the reassignment and non-payment of salary of four regular city employees that had been assigned at the City Assessor’s Office.

In a phone interview on Monday, May 13, 2024, Alcover said the Rama administration went astray due to Rosell.

“Mura’g piano o gitara nga nayabag (Like a piano or guitar that went out of tune),” he said.

Alcover said Rosell created a gap between the legislative and executive departments.

The local legislator said he had much respect for Rosell, as they were friends; however, the latter changed when he became city administrator.

Alcover said he informed the mayor about the several complaints against Rosell, including submitted documents that sat in his office, but Rama would not listen.

“Wala mi paminawa kay mao lagi dako kay siya’g pagsalig anang Collin. Awa karon unsay nahitabo ana iyang pagsalig ni Collin, apil pa siya’g kadamay,” Alcover said.

(Rama did not listen to us because he had much faith in Collin. Look where his faith in Collin had gotten him. He is now serving a preventive suspension order.)

Alcover said he does not like Rosell’s work attitude and ethics.

Rosell used to be the legal consultant for real estate of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in 2019 before he joined the City Government as Rama’s administrator.

Meanwhile, some city councilors showed their support for Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on the latter’s first day as acting mayor on Monday.

City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco attended the morning flag ceremony to show his moral support for Garcia.

He was joined by City Councilors Francis Esparis, Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, Renato Osmeña Jr., Edgar Labella II, Jerry Guardo, Joel Garganera and Sanggunian Kabataan president Rhea Mae Jakosalem.

Cuenco said the last time he attended the flag ceremony was in 2013 when he was first elected to the council.

Not present were City Councilors Nestor Archival, Mary Ann delos Santos, Joy Augustus Young, Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, Rey Gealon, Donaldo Hontiveros, Phillip Zafra, Jocelyn Pesquera, and Franklyn Ong.

When sought for comment, Rama said he has “nothing” to say about Alcover’s allegations.

SunStar Cebu also tried to get a comment from Rosell, but to no avail. / AML