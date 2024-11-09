Rosell posts bail after 18-hour detention

FORMER Cebu City administrator Collin Rosell posted bail at the Hall of Justice on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, after being detained for about 18 hours on charges of usurpation of authority and resisting arrest.

As this developed, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) maintained that the arrest of Rosell on Friday, Nov. 8, at his former office in City Hall was lawful.

In an interview on Friday night, Rosell said that what he did was not a crime, stating that his arrest was illegal and that the police had no warrant of arrest for him.

“If you are there to serve the public, how would it be a crime? If you are there telling the public what it is all about and telling the basis, of course, it cannot be a crime,” he said.

When asked how he was approached by police, Rosell said the officers told him he needed to go home because it was already 5 p.m.

He said he refused, explaining that he had to finish some work.

“Di ko mugawas pa, kinsa may nagsugo ana? Sa tinud-anay lang, lain man akoang mismong principal, si mayor Rama man. Wala may gisulti si mayor Rama nga lakaw na dritso,” Rosell said as he recalled his response to the policemen.

(I won’t go out yet, who commanded that? Honestly, I have a different principal, only mayor Rama. He did not say anything about me leaving.)

He claimed that once the police take over security at City Hall, it would be under orders from the city administrator.

Rosell, who was arrested by the CCPO led by Col. Antonietto Cañete, was fined P30,000 for usurpation of authority and P3,000 for resistance and disobedience.

On Friday, Rosell returned to City Hall for the first time since he was preventively suspended, together with dismissed mayor Michael Rama and seven others last May, announcing that the six-month preventive suspension order by the Office of the Ombudsman had already ended on Nov. 6.

Rosell occupied Rama’s office for nine hours after he was barred from entering the City Administrator’s Office in the morning.

“Maximum harassment”

On Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s statement in a separate interview on Friday about ordering police to exercise “maximum tolerance” with supporters of Rama, Rosell said this meant deploying 100 officers, with 10 of them arresting him despite his not committing any crime.

“It’s a maximum oppression and a maximum harassment,” he said.

When asked if he had initiated any communication with Garcia, Rosell said he had no reason to approach the mayor, as he still had many duties as city administrator. However, he added that the right time would come for them to talk.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Garcia, but the latter has not responded to calls as of press deadline.

In a separate interview on Friday night, Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, who is running with Rama in the 2025 elections, declined to comment on the situation, saying he first needed to understand what had happened.

Moreover, Rama’s son, Mikel Rama, expressed his confusion about why there was a warrantless arrest by the police against Rosell.

Mikel said that with the current City Legal Office head, Santiago Ortiz, and City Administrator Kristine Marie Batucan filing a complaint of usurpation against Rosell, the case would need to address questions of “fact and law.”

He said his father instructed him to assist Rosell in any way they could.

“Lawful arrest”

According to Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy director for operations of CCPO,

Rosell’s detention was supported by the complaint of Batucan for usurping authority.

Batucan filed a police report at the Waterfront Police Station 3 after Rosell and his companions entered her office at City Hall.

Rosell reportedly issued directives to personnel, surprising the staff at the mayor’s office.

Additionally, Rosell allegedly called a meeting with department heads, signing documents as if he were still the city administrator.

When asked if the arrest was lawful despite not having a court-issued warrant, Macatangay, who is also a lawyer, said in Cebuano, “Ilaha na nga aligasyon no, atoa ning tinambanon pag-explain ha kanang dili inabogado aron masabtan sa mga tawo. For example, naay questionable personality nga magpaila sila nga police di ba dakpon gani nato sila diretso sila because nagpaila sila nga mao ni sila nga persons when in fact dili, so mao na ang nahitabo karon no ni Attorney Rosell nga nagpaila siya nga siya si city administrator sa Cebu City Hall when in fact walay igo nga basihan.”

(That is their allegation. Let me explain in layman’s words so that everyone may comprehend. For example, if a suspicious individual falsely claims to be a police officer when they are not, we arrest them right away since they are impersonating someone. This is similar to what happened with Attorney Rosell, who pretended to be the city administrator of Cebu City Hall without valid grounds).

Aside from the usurpation of authority, police also charged Rosell with resisting arrest after he refused to be handcuffed by the police led

by Cañete.

Rosell was taken into custody at the Waterfront Police Station, but his legal team immediately began processing documents to post bail for his release.

Waiting game

Meanwhile, Maj. John Lynbert Yango, chief of Waterfront Police Station 3, told radio dyHP RMN Cebu in an interview that they are waiting for an affidavit from City Administrator Batucan to formally file the usurpation of authority case.

The Philippine National Police will handle the charges of resisting arrest and disobedience to a person in authority because they are the complainants in this case.

“Nagpaabot pami sa affidavit sa reklamante nga si Attorney Batucan para ma file namo karong adlawa (Sabado) pero kung dili na dawaton karon kung naa bay opisina alang sa inquest sa Monday na gyud ni,” Yango said.

(We’re waiting for Attorney Batucan’s affidavit so we can file the case today (Saturday), but if it’s not submitted in time because the office is closed for the inquest, it will certainly be on Monday). / JPS, AYB, TPT