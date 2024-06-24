Roseny Reyes designated as new Cebu City budget officer

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has designated Roseny Reyes as city budget officer following the rejection of the re-application of lawyer Jerone Castillo.

In a press conference on Monday, June 24, 2024, Garcia said he already signed the designation of the new budget officer.

“Ang city budget officer now is ma’am (Roseny) Tata Reyes and she is already acting as (budget officer),” Garcia said.

Garcia said he received a letter from the Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO), informing him that Castillo’s application for regularization was rejected by the Cebu City Council.

“The City Council rejected the concurrence of his appointment,” he said.

Garcia also said the HRDO noted that Castillo can no longer act as budget officer following the rejection of his application.

Garcia, however, instructed the HRDO to ask the opinion of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) regarding the matter.

“They are the experts when it comes to employees’ benefits, employees’ status, etc.,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he will wait for the opinion of the CSC, but for the meantime, Reyes will serve as the budget officer. (AML)