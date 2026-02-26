Rose’s husband joins ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’

One of the contestants on It’s Showtime’s Tawag ng Tanghalan on Feb. 19, 2026 was the husband of actress Donita Rose.

Felson Palad performed James Ingram’s hit song “One Hundred Ways,” earning praise from judges Bituin Escalante, Louie Ocampo, and Yeng Constantino.

Felson advanced to the Regional Finals set for Saturday, Feb. 21, after being declared the winner with a score of 90.3.

“He made it his own, he didn’t copy James Ingram. What was interesting with his version, panay sforzando. Sforzando is an expressive word in music… Sforzando means you attack the note with a loud volume and then you retreat,” Louie commented.

He added, “It was a bit shaky in the beginning but he recovered, which was good. You can see he really loves to sing. He wasn’t nervous, just slightly shaky at the start.”

Donita, who was in the audience, revealed that she and Felson have been married for three and a half years. She encouraged him to join the competition.

“I immediately said go because I know this is the top singing competition in the Philippines. I know you guys are my friends and that judgment will be based on him alone, but what matters most is that this is his dream and I’m here to support him,” she said.

Felson admitted he was initially hesitant to join because of the strong competition.

“I asked myself, can I really join? Filipinos are number one abroad, but when you watch Tawag ng Tanghalan, you feel small. I said I didn’t want to join. But I prayed, ‘Lord, give me a chance,’ and God gave me this opportunity,” he shared. / TRC