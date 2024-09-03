Rotarians to hold gig

THE Rotary Club of Metro Cebu is planning a new fundraising event following the success of its recent “Rockin’ 60s” Baby Boomers Reunion Concert.

The announcement was made during a special board meeting held at Casino Español on Aug. 23, 2024, where Dr. Wyben Briones, president of the Rotary Club of Metro Cebu Foundation Inc., asked fellow Rotarian Raul Laurente to organize another event aimed at raising funds for the club’s poverty alleviation and medical mission projects for the 2024-2025 Rotary year.

Laurente, who also organized the “Rockin’ 60s” concert at the Sacred Heart Center last July 25, will spearhead the new event.

While the previous concert was well attended, some attendees expressed concerns about the overcrowded venue and issues with the music selection, which led to several guests leaving early.

Despite these challenges, the concert continued until 1:30 a.m., extending beyond its original end time, with remaining attendees enjoying the music and dancing. Laurente has committed to improving the experience for future events.

The upcoming “Generation X” Pre-Christmas Reunion Concert will feature 70’s and 80’s hit songs and is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2024, at the Grand Ballroom of Casino Español de Cebu.

The event will include performances by various artists, including Eva Santos, Archie “Nene” Marcial, and Jojo and Georg Laurente. Tickets for the event are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For reservations, interested parties can contact Raul Laurente via email at whitespectrum_rgl@yahoo.com or by calling 09178521620.