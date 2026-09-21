Rotary weighs rejecting P1 million aid

ROTARY District 3860 may decline the P1-million financial assistance approved by the Cebu City Council for its district conference following public reaction to the use of city funds for the event.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, said Rotary representatives indicated during a meeting with the mayor that they may no longer accept the assistance.

Siasar said they are waiting for a formal letter from Rotary confirming its decision, while Archival is expected to issue a statement once the letter is received.

Rotary members did not initially approach the City primarily for financial assistance and have continued helping Cebu City even before Archival became mayor, according to Siasar.

Siasar further said that Rotary’s willingness to continue helping the City does not depend on receiving government funding.

Questions from councilors

The issue followed questions from councilors over the City’s approval of up to P1 million to reimburse expenses related to the Rotary District 3860 District Conference 2026, held May 29 to 31 at Nustar Resort Cebu.

Councilor Harold Go questioned why Rotary was selected for assistance and whether other non-government and civic organizations could receive similar support.

He also questioned the lack of clear standards for determining which organizations should receive financial assistance.

Siasar said previous allocations under the City Sponsored Activities account showed that other groups, barangays and City activities had also received assistance through the fund.

He said the City Council has the authority to approve, reject or reduce an amount requested by the Executive Department.

“If moingon sila nga dako ra ang P1 million, make it P500,000 (If they say P1 million is too much, make it P500,000),” Siasar said.

The P1 million assistance was charged to the Office of the Mayor’s City Sponsored Activities – Other Activities account. City records showed that the City Budget Office certified the availability of the appropriation on July 3, while the City Treasurer’s Office certified the availability of funds on August 7.

Archival’s office endorsed the project proposal and supporting documents to the council in August. The resolution, sponsored by Councilor Nyza “Nice” Archival, sought to reimburse expenses related to the conference.

The council approved the allocation during its September 15 regular session.

Reimbursement still pending

Councilor Phillip Zafra acknowledged during the discussion that the City has no definitive guidelines governing the use of the City-sponsored activities fund, with the executive department making recommendations on assistance.

Go eventually withdrew his formal objection but asked that his concerns be entered into the record. He also moved to encourage accredited non-government organizations to apply for assistance through the mayor’s office.

Siasar said the council has the authority to determine whether a proposed amount is appropriate before authorizing its release.

The P1 million allocation has been approved, but the reimbursement remains subject to City Hall’s accounting and processing requirements.

Archival’s office is now waiting for Rotary’s formal communication on whether it will accept the assistance. (CAV)