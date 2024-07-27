ROTC Games Luzon leg unfolds today

THE Luzon leg of the 2024 Philippine Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Games will kick off at the Cavite State University (CvSU) on Sunday, July 28.

Marathon champion Richard Solano will light the cauldron, while 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympian and 2014 Incheon Asian Games silver medalist Charly Suarez will lead the oath of sportsmanship.

Cadets from the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force will compete in 14 sports.

Playing venues are CvSU Indang (arnis, athletics, chess, table tennis, volleyball and raiders), Tagaytay Combat Sports Center (boxing and kickboxing), Sigtuna Hall (sepak takraw), Robinsons Tagaytay Basketball Court and City College of Tagaytay (basketball 3x3), De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (swimming), Camp Riego de Dios in Tanza (target shooting) and Tolentino Sports Complex and Activity Center in Tanza (taekwondo).

The 14th event is e-sports.

The parade of athletes will be followed by a silent drill, a cultural dance and a flyby.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, the proponent of the tournament supported by the Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education and Philippine Sports Commission, will be the guest of honor.

CvSU president Hernando Robles will give the welcome remarks while inspirational messages will come from Senate President Francis Escudero and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham Tolentino.

Bacolod City hosted the Visayas leg (May 26 to June 1), while the Mindanao leg was held in Zamboanga City (June 23 to 29).

The National Finals is scheduled Aug. 18 to 24, also in Indang, Cavite. / PNA