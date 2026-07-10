Rough seas halt ferry operations across Cebu

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) announced the cancellation of several sea trips across major ports in Cebu on Friday, July 10, 2026, due to rough sea conditions caused by Super Typhoon Inday.

Among the affected ports were Pier 1 and Pier 3 Passenger Terminals in Cebu City, Danao Port, Poro Port, Taloot Port, Toledo Port, Samboan Port, Hagnaya Port, Sta. Fe Port, Punta Engaño Port, Sta. Rosa Port, and the Port Management Office (PMO) in Mandaue.

At Pier 3 Passenger Terminal, Starcraft cancelled all its scheduled trips to Tubigon, Bohol, while Seacat suspended voyages bound for Hilongos and Baybay in Leyte, as well as Catbalogan and Naval. Gabisan Shipping Lines, Medallion Transport, and Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines also cancelled several departures to Hilongos, Baybay, Talibon, Bato, and Dipolog.

At Pier 1 Passenger Terminal, OceanJet suspended trips to Maasin, Surigao, and Tagbilaran. Clemer Lines cancelled its Cebu-Getafe sailings, while SuperCat suspended its Cebu-Ormoc departures. Cokaliong Shipping Lines also cancelled its scheduled trip to Maasin.

Outside Cebu City, Jomalia Shipping Corporation cancelled its trips between Danao and Consuelo, Camotes, while Super Shuttle Ferry suspended its Poro-Liloan route.

In Taloot Port, all scheduled trips to Loon, Bohol were also cancelled due to rough sea conditions.

FastCat and Lite Ferry suspended their Cebu-San Carlos voyages from Toledo Port, while Samboan Port reported cancelled trips to Larena, Siquijor, Dipolog, and Dumaguete.

Several ferry services between Sta. Fe and Hagnaya, including those operated by Aznar Shipping, Island Shipping, and Super Shuttle Ferry, were likewise cancelled. (CAV)