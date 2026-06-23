Rough seas overturn motorbanca off Olango; 10 individuals rescued

TEN individuals were rescued after a motorbanca capsized off Olango Island near Sulpa Island in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon, June 22, 2026, amid rough sea conditions and bad weather.

All passengers and the boat captain were brought to safety during a search and rescue operation conducted by the Coast Guard Lapu-Lapu off the coast of Sulpa Island.

The ongoing inclement weather affecting Cebu is caused by the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat. The monsoon’s effects are further enhanced by typhoon Francisco (Mekkhala).

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Information Office, the passengers were on their way to Pangan-an Island, which is part of Olango, to attend a wedding ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.

The passengers, including the vessel’s operator, were between 14 and 64 years old.

The rescue operation was carried out by the search and rescue team, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Centro)-Coastal Resource Management (CRM) and TagaDagat Search and Rescue, with assistance from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Following the incident, the Coast Guard urged seafarers, local fishermen and operators of wooden-hulled motorbancas to remain alert and monitor weather advisories.

“To all seafarers, local fishermen and operators of wooden-hulled motorbancas, please remain vigilant and regularly monitor weather advisories,” it said. “Your safety remains our top priority.”

The rescued passengers were assessed by a joint team composed of the Coast Guard Clearing Outpost Marigondon, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Cenro-CRM, the Philippine Red Cross and the Barangay Marigondon Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to ensure their safety and condition.

The vessel was later towed to Marigondon Port at about 8:06 p.m. / DPC