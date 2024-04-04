Roundabout simulation on Mandaue’s UN Avenue set for April 14

Participants of the meeting organized by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday, April 3, have agreed to simulate a roundabout system at the intersection of Plaridel Street and UN Avenue in Mandaue City to help reduce traffic congestion in the area.

The simulation, which is a joint venture of the Capitol, Mandaue City and the business sector, is scheduled to begin at midnight on April 14.

During the conference, Engr. Wally Liu, CEO of Primary Structures, presented the proposed roundabout system and gave a demonstration of its ability to efficiently reduce traffic.

He used Europe as an example.

According to him, roundabouts have shown to be successful in controlling traffic in key cities in Europe.

Governor Garcia said Ormoc City has also implemented a roundabout system, which helped control traffic flow in its main thoroughfares.

She stated that the erection of a roundabout, similar to the one at Fuente Osmeña rotunda, will be able to help reduce traffic congestion along UN Avenue, which serves those traveling to and from Mactan Island via the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

In order to ensure the roundabout system is implemented successfully, Garcia emphasized the importance of active participation from all stakeholders, especially Mandaue City, traffic enforcers, and motorists.

Among those present during the meeting were the representatives of Primary Group, which owns Maayo Hotel, and businessman Michael Lhuillier, who owns a lot in the area.

Both Liu and Lhuillier have stated their support for the roundabout idea since they believe it to be a practical way to manage traffic.

Prior to the implementation, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH 7) shall clear the area to facilitate the installation of the roundabout infrastructure, like traffic barriers and signs.

The basis for the smooth integration of the new traffic management system must be laid during the preparatory period.

Traffic enforcers in Mandaue City will also go through extensive reorientation training to become acquainted with the roundabout system’s operation.

The government owns the majority of the lot that will be utilized for the roundabout system.

The government also promised to relocate houses that will be affected by the project. (TPT WITH PR)