Route shake-up threaten drivers

THOUSANDS of Cebu jeepney drivers could lose their routes once the city’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) takes effect, according to transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston).

Piston Cebu chairperson Greg Perez warned that route reductions would sideline many traditional jeepneys and push drivers deeper into debt, especially those who had gotten loans to buy modern units.

“If that happens in Cebu, many will lose their routes and drown in debt,” Perez said in Cebuano, citing Iloilo and Panay, where allowable units were cut by more than half when the LPTRP was rolled out.

Beyond lost livelihoods, Piston fears that confusing new routes could frustrate commuters and worsen traffic in busy corridors like IT Park, Escario, and the Santo Niño Basilica area.

The LPTRP is Cebu City’s official roadmap to reorganize public transport.

Drafted by the City Government and approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, it defines routes and limits the number of vehicles per route; consolidates operators into cooperatives; and aligns jeepney operations with the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

Officials said the plan aims to modernize transport and reduce traffic congestion.

Officials also assured there will be no massive displacement of jeepney drivers.

CBRT

Councilor Winston Pepito, head of the City’s transportation committee, said most drivers will be absorbed into new routes or employed under the CBRT.

Mayor Nestor Archival also vowed to find ways to help drivers, admitting that some dislocation cannot be avoided.

“I really don’t like anyone to be displaced so we will definitely find ways to correct this,” Archival said in Cebuano.

Earlier, LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. projected that around 3,000 drivers may be displaced by the new plan, though they could be rerouted or merged into the CBRT system.

Ordinance

On Sept. 8, 2025, the LTFRB 7 issued a notice of compliance to Cebu City, requiring the council to pass an ordinance formally adopting the LPTRP.

Once approved, this ordinance will legalize the implementation of the LPTRP; allow the LTFRB 7 to issue new franchises; and enable the consolidation of operators.

Pepito said public hearings will be held before the ordinance is passed, though he admitted major revisions are unlikely.

Pepito explained that the passing of the LPTRP ordinance will also prepare Cebu for the full operation of the CBRT.

Key criticisms

Piston Cebu said Cebu City lagged behind the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in finalizing its plan.

While operators said they were not given copies of the final LPTRP despite repeated requests.

Meanwhile, there are fears that if routes fail to follow actual commuter demand, passengers may go back to using private cars, worsening traffic congestion.

The council is expected to schedule public hearings soon. Piston Cebu is urging operators and commuters to actively join discussions to ensure route adjustments reflect real needs.

For now, many modern jeepneys still run on special permits issued after the Covid-19 pandemic with no guarantee of renewal once the LPTRP is fully enforced. / EHP