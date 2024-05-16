Roving cops capture snatcher in Junquera Street

Police beat patrollers apprehended a snatcher who victimized a female college student along Junquera Street, Barangay San Antonio, Cebu City, at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Eduardo Pesanon Nillas Je, 29, from Purok Tamsi, Barangay Balud, San Fernando, Cebu.

During an investigation at the Parian Police Station, it was discovered that the 21-year-old victim from Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, Ma. Etienne Therese Maestrado Marimon, was walking when the suspect suddenly appeared from behind her and took her wallet containing P4,000 in cash and a cellphone worth P10,000.

But the suspect was apprehended by Senior Master Sergeant Charles Parcutilo and Staff Sergeant Junrey Monacillo as they drove by while on a roving patrol in the area.

Je begged the victim for forgiveness, but the latter stated that she will pursue a complaint against the suspect to teach him a lesson.

Je said that this is his first time to commit the crime.

He claimed that he traveled to Cebu City in the hopes of finding his former live-in partner, with whom he has two children. (AYB, TPT)