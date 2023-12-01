Rowena Burden arrested, to post bail

DR. ROWENA Burden, one of the staunch critics of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, was brought to the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas (NBI 7) “for processing” Friday, December 1, 2023, after three warrants for her arrest were issued by the court.

Burden was earlier indicted by the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor for a total of eight counts of cyberlibel. The charges were filed by Garcia over Burden’s “malicious” Facebook posts.

“I signed my three warrants of arrest. The NBI Cevro agents who, in fairness, are really courteous, are here to collect me to bring me to their office for processing including taking of my mugshots and then we will go to RTC (Regional Trial Court) Toledo Branch 29 for bail processing,” Burden said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Burden announced on September 28, 2023 that she will be running for governor of Cebu in the 2025 elections. She said she will run against Garcia for the position.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to Burden for comment as of Friday, but she has yet to respond to queries. (EHP)