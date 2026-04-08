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Royal family makes first Easter outing since Kate’s two-year leave

Royal family makes first Easter outing since Kate’s two-year leave
Screenshot from Prince William video
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ON APRIL 5, 2026, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis at the Easter Matins Service at Windsor Castle, marking their first royal Easter in two years.

Also spotted at the event were King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were absent.

The appearance follows Kate’s recovery from cancer and current remission. This signifies a return to public celebrations and family traditions after a private two-year break. (Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern)

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