RP is best SEA team in Paris Olympics

MANILA – The Philippines emerged as the best Southeast Asian nation in the 2024 Paris Olympics that will officially came to a close early Monday, Aug 12, 2024 (PH time).

Thanks to the two gymnastics gold medals of diminutive Carlos Yulo and a bronze each from women boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, the Philippines finished ahead of Indonesia (2-0-1 gold-silver-bronze), Thailand (1-3-2), Malaysia (0-0-2) and Singapore (0-0-1).

Yulo and Villegas carried the Philippine flag at the closing ceremony at Stade de France.

The other Filipino Olympians were pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena; gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo; boxers Hergie Bacyadan, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam; rower Joanie Delgaco; weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, and Elreen Ando; fencer Samantha Catantan; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino and Laura Hoffman; swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch; and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

Obiena and Pagdanganan nearly made the podium with fourth-place finishes.

In 2021 Tokyo, the Philippines (1-2-1) also bested its neighbors Thailand (1-0-1) and Indonesia (0-1-1) with weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz giving the country its first ever gold, and Petecio and Paalam (silver) and Marcial (bronze) adding to the haul.

Thanks to the women’s basketball win, the final event of the Games, the United States equaled China’s 40 gold medals to retain the overall title with more silvers (44 to 27).

The Americans repeated over the hosts, 67-66, the day after the NBA superstars clinched the men’s gold, 98-87.

The rest in the top 10 were Japan at third at 20-12-13, Australia 18-19-16, France 16-26-22, the Netherlands 15-7-12, Great Britain 14-22-29, Republic of Korea 13-9-10, Italy 12-13-15, and Germany 12-13-8.

The US has topped seven of the last eight Olympics, with host China winning in 2008.

Ninety-one nations made the medal table in Paris, including the Refugee Olympic team which got a bronze from Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba in the women’s 75kg boxing.

The 25-year-old Ngamba was born in Cameroon and has been living in England for 15 years but is still awaiting citizenship.

A total of 10,714 athletes from 206 nations disputed medals in 329 events in 32 sports.

The Paralympics will be held on Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. Representing the Philippines are Jerrold Pete Mangliwan (wheelchair racing), Cendy Asusano (para javelin throw), Allain Keanu Ganapin (taekwondo), Agustina Bantiloc (archery), and Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom (swimming).

Best for last

In what could be one of the most memorable down-the-wire moments in Olympic basketball history, Team USA survived a late scare from host France in the women’s basketball final at Accor Arena.

Projected to win by a mile, the US surprisingly struggled to pull away following an error-prone first half that ended at 25-all.

Led by naturalized player Gabby Williams, the French shocked the Americans at the start of the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run to open a 35-25 lead.

The Americans, though, finished the third quarter strong and took a 45-43 lead at the end of the period -- a preview of a wild fourth quarter.

Within the final 2:34, Williams took over and almost singlehandedly kept France alive in crunch time.

Williams thought she forced overtime after hitting a Hail Mary shot from 22 feet out with her team down by three. Replays showed though that she had one foot on the three-point line and her buzzer-beater was good for just two points.

A’ja Wilson led Team USA with 21 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, and one steal, while Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Cooper each added 12 points.

Plum and Cooper, both perfect from the free-throw line at 6-for-6 each, converted clutch charities that kept Team USA in control despite Williams’ late push.

Williams, who last played for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA before staying put in Europe, led France with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Gov’t support

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann congratulated the Filipino athletes as he attributed their successful campaign in Paris to the government’s non-stop support.

“These milestones we have written basically are the fruit of the non-stop support of the government for the sake of the athletes and Philippine sports,” Bachmann said in a statement on Sunday.

“This support covers all, from grassroots to elite level. This year, the country’s primary sporting facilities will start its upgrade to cater more aspiring athletes in bid to intensify our global sporting campaign,” he said.

He said the PSC is committed to doing a better job by pounding on the growing motivation of every Filipino, especially aspiring athletes.

“We aim to promote the positive effects of sport and advance the status of national grassroots sports initiatives,” Bachmann said.

“Our agenda has (been) proven effective, as shown by the global victories we achieved. We can support the rise of new talents to reach the highest levels and produce world-class athletes which will continuously connect our country’s name within the international sporting limelight,” he said. / PNA