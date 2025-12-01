Cebu

RRHI enters motorcyle retail market

SunStar Business
ROBINSONS Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) said it has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Premiumbikes Corp. as it moves to enter the country’s fast-growing motorcycle retail market.

The deal, executed through wholly owned unit Robinson’s Supermarket Corp., closed on Dec. 1, 2025, after securing Philippine Competition Commission approval.

Premiumbikes, owned by RRHI director Lance Gokongwei, operates 214 stores and posted P4.17 billion in 2024 sales.

RRHI paid about P146 million, or 1.0 times book value, after a third-party fairness review.

The company said the purchase will diversify revenue and expand its presence in profitable retail segments. / KOC

