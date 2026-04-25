RSV vaccine during pregnancy cuts baby hospitalizations in UK

A VACCINE given during pregnancy is significantly reducing hospital admissions among newborns due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to UK health officials cited in a BBC report.

RSV is a common but potentially serious virus that affects infants, often causing chest infections and breathing difficulties. In the UK, more than 20,000 babies are hospitalized each year due to the virus.

The study tracked nearly 300,000 babies born in England between September 2024 and March 2025, covering about 90 percent of births during that period.

Since 2024, pregnant women have been offered the vaccine from 28 weeks. Data shows it provides up to 85 percent protection when administered at least four weeks before birth, although later doses still offer benefits.

Protection begins at birth, helping shield infants during their most vulnerable stage. / JAT