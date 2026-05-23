RTC judge backs Justice Zone ordinance

Summary:

Cebu City RTC Judge Anacleto Debalucos backed a proposed ordinance institutionalizing the Cebu City Justice Zone to formalize local funding and strengthen coordination among sector agencies to address jail congestion and delayed cases.

The ordinance promotes rehabilitation-based interventions over detention for minor offenders, supporting Mayor Nestor Archival’s plans for a "Bahay Silangan" drug rehabilitation facility and a "Bahay Pag-asa" center for minors.

Coordinated Justice Zone efforts previously reduced the Cebu City Jail Male Dorm congestion from over 1,000 percent to over 600 percent, though the facility and its annexes remain severely congested.

A CEBU City Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge has expressed support for a proposed ordinance institutionalizing the Cebu City Justice Zone (CCJZ), saying the measure will strengthen coordination among justice sector agencies and help address long-standing problems such as jail congestion, delayed case processing and the lack of rehabilitation facilities.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, RTC Branch 17 Judge Anacleto Debalucos said the ordinance endorsed by Councilor Paul Labra II would formalize local government support for the Justice Zone, particularly in funding and establishing facilities needed by the justice sector.

Debalucos said the CCJZ serves as a forum for all agencies involved in the justice system — from arrest and filing of cases to trial, conviction and correction.

The judge clarified that the proposed measure does not create the Justice Zone, since the CCJZ was already established on Oct. 4, 2018, by the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC). However, institutionalizing the Justice Zone through a city ordinance would strengthen coordination among agencies involved in the justice system, including the courts, police, prosecutors, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Parole and Probation Administration, Public Attorney’s Office, Integrated Bar of the Philippines, law schools, social welfare offices and local government offices.

The JSCC is a body formed through a tripartite agreement among the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The proposed “Cebu City Justice Zone Institutionalization Ordinance” promotes rehabilitation-based interventions for minor and first-time offenders instead of relying heavily on incarceration.

If approved, the measure is expected to influence how Cebu City handles low-level offenses by prioritizing rehabilitation, reintegration and community-based justice programs over punitive detention.

Debalucos said the ordinance would also support the establishment of rehabilitation facilities currently lacking in Cebu City, including a rehabilitation center for minors and a larger drug rehabilitation center for persons recovering from substance abuse.

He noted that the existing Operation Second Chance facility does not yet fully meet the standards of an ideal rehabilitation center under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

He said Mayor Nestor Archival is plans to establish a bigger “Bahay Silangan” drug rehabilitation facility in Barangay Guba, along with a “Bahay Pag-asa” rehabilitation center for minors.

Overcrowded jails

One of the key issues being addressed by the Justice Zone is jail congestion.

Debalucos said the Cebu City Jail Male Dorm previously reached more than 1,000 percent congestion before coordinated efforts among agencies reduced it to over 600 percent.

He said the Cebu City Jail Annex remains at around 300 percent congestion, while the Female Dorm is estimated at around 200 to 300 percent.

“So it is severely congested. That is why there is a need for coordinated efforts on how to decongest it,” he said.

Among the measures being monitored by the Justice Zone is the implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance law, which grants sentence deductions to persons deprived of liberty for good behavior.

“For every month of good behavior, they are entitled to 20 days of time allowance,” Debalucos explained.

The judge said monthly meetings among member agencies help immediately address delays involving release orders, case filings, commitment orders and transfers of detainees from police stations to jails.

The meetings also help speed up the processing of drug dependency examinations required for plea bargaining and rehabilitation programs.

Debalucos said the Justice Zone also promotes crime prevention and reintegration by ensuring former detainees and probationers undergo rehabilitation, skills training, counseling and community-based monitoring to prevent repeat offenses.

Aside from jail decongestion, the Justice Zone also supports programs related to women’s rights, children’s rights, barangay justice mechanisms, probation and plea bargaining reforms aimed at reducing court congestion. / CAV