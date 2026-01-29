Ruben Almendras returns to lead MCWD board as chairman anew

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has officially entered a new chapter in its leadership. In a move aimed at bringing stability to the agency, the board has elected a full team of officers to guide the city's water operations.

A familiar face at the helm

During a board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, economist and businessman Ruben Almendras was elected as the new chairperson. This is a role Almendras knows well, as he previously served as a director and chairperson for MCWD between 1993 and 2004.

Almendras was the only person nominated for the position. His nomination was put forward by Lawyer Earl Bonachita and seconded by Lawyer Mariefel Roble. While directors Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno did not cast formal votes, they expressed their full support for the new leader.

The new leadership team

The reorganization didn't stop with the chairman. Following his election, Almendras nominated the rest of his leadership team:

Vice Chairperson: Lawyer Earl Bonachita (taking over for Jodelyn May Seno)

Board Secretary: Lawyer Mariefel Roble

The board is now fully staffed with five members, which officials say will help make decision-making much faster and smoother. The current board is a mix of members appointed by different city administrations, but the atmosphere during the meeting was described as cooperative.

Why this matters for Cebu

Almendras is well-known for leading major reforms during his previous time with the water district. His return is seen as a way to bring expert experience back to the agency at a time when steady leadership is needed most.

Director Seno noted that the election was peaceful and smooth, as there was only one nominee for each role. With this new team in place, MCWD officials say they are refocusing on good governance and making sure that public water services continue without interruption.