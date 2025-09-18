Rudd, Black face giant reptile in comedy remake ‘Anaconda’

Big stakes, bigger snakes. Columbia Pictures has dropped the official trailer of “Anaconda,” a comedy adventure starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, set to slither into Philippine cinemas in January 2026.

Rudd and Black play Griff and Doug, childhood best friends who’ve long dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite “classic,” Anaconda. When a midlife crisis finally pushes them to chase that goal, they pack their cameras and fly to the Amazon. But what begins as a quirky, self-financed movie project soon escalates into survival mode when a real giant anaconda crashes their set — turning their dream film into a deadly, chaotic nightmare.

The film is directed by Tom Gormican (“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”) and co-written with Kevin Etten. Behind the production are Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten and Gormican himself, with Samson Mücke serving as executive producer.

Joining Rudd and Black in the cast are Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Brazilian actor Selton Mello.

The official poster teases the blend of comedy and creature-feature thrills, while the trailer highlights the duo’s hilarious dynamic as their absurd project collides with life-or-death stakes.

“Anaconda” opens in Philippine cinemas in January 2026, distributed locally by Columbia Pictures, the Philippine office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. / PR