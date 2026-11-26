Ruffa Gutierrez is asking the public to pray for her mother, Anabelle Rama, who she said has been dealing with an illness.

“My mom is still getting better. She went through something recently. She chose to keep quiet about it, so I will respect her wish. But I am also asking for prayers for my mom, that she may recover soon,” Ruffa told ABS-CBN News.

“There is a cure, but you know, as we age, our parents are also getting older,” she added.

Anabelle has since been discharged from the hospital. Ruffa also shared that her mother has returned to her usual outspoken self.

“She is okay. She is noisy again. I would be more worried if she stopped making noise. She is back to being feisty. I told the Lord, let her be feisty again because that means she is healthy.”

Meanwhile, the actress expressed gratitude to those who prayed for her father, Eddie Gutierrez, who is now cancer-free.

“I am happy to share that he is stronger. As I said before, thank you very much to everyone who prayed for him,” Ruffa said. / TRC S