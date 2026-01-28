Ruffa: Barbie organized Richard, Raymond’s birthday dinner

ACTRESS Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that Barbie Imperial personally organized the recent birthday celebration of her twin brothers, Richard and Raymond Gutierrez.

In an Instagram post, Ruffa shared photos from the intimate dinner held at The Peninsula Manila, crediting Barbie for putting the event together.

“A surprise, intimate birthday dinner at The Peninsula Manila, lovingly organized by Barbie for Chard & Mond. Blurry photos, but some moments are meant to be lived, not photographed,” Ruffa wrote.

She also greeted her brothers, saying: “Happy birthday to my handsome twin brothers. Wishing you success, love and good health this year and always. We love you.”

Richard and Raymond celebrated their 42nd birthday on Jan. 21, 2026. / TRC S